<p>A 38-year-old worker died on Wednesday evening due to cardiac arrest caused by <strong>electrocution<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>The health service reports that the incident occurred around 7.15pm at a business on C. Siurells in <strong>Marratxi<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>The local police and the emergency services were rapidly on the scene but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the man.<\/p>
