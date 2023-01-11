Ambulance in Mallorca

A 38-year-old worker died on Wednesday evening due to cardiac arrest caused by electrocution.

The health service reports that the incident occurred around 7.15pm at a business on C. Siurells in Marratxi.

The local police and the emergency services were rapidly on the scene but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the man.