Mallorca's raccoon population is growing fast.
Palma12/01/2023 12:29
Mallorca’s raccoon population is continuing to grow at a rapid rate.
Since 2006 (the year the species was first reported in Mallorca), the Balearic body for the protection of fauna and flora - Cofib - has captured a total of 1,068 raccoons, mainly in the Tramuntana, although specimens have been seen in areas such as Portals Nous (Calvia), the Secar de la Real-Cas Capiscol area (Palma), ses Salines and Vilafranca.
