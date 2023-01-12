On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil arrested three men - ages 30, 32 and 38 - in connection with a spate of robberies across Mallorca over the Christmas season. They were arrested when on their way to the Son Banya shanty town in Palma. On Thursday, searches were conducted at addresses in Inca. Stolen watches and jewellery were among items seized.

The investigation initially started in November when there were reports of break-ins and burglary. The Guardia Civil have attributed the three with having committed fourteen robberies, while 25 others are under investigation. There was a particular spike over the festive period. On Christmas Eve, for example, they fled a property in Sa Pobla when the owners came home. On Christmas Day, a large number of valuables were stolen from a house in Marratxi.

As well as Marratxi and Sa Pobla, they are linked to robberies in Binissalem, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro and Son Serra de Marina. They used three different vehicles and were in fact wanted by the police in Inca for having sped away from traffic controls on two occasions.