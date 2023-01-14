The Guardia Civil believe that Thursday night's armed robbery at an Eroski supermarket in Bendinat (Calvia) was "perfectly" planned and that the three members of the gang may well have been responsible for robberies in Palma.

Guardia investigators are working with the National Police robbery squad in seeking to narrow down potential suspects.

As to the planned nature of the robbery, which occurred shortly before 9pm, one of the three acted in advance by going to pay for an item so that the checkout worker would open the till. It was at this point that the two others burst in, pointed a firearm and ended up stealing some 550 euros that were in the till.