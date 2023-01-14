Supermarket in Mallorca that was the target of armed robbery

The Eroski supermarket in Bendinat. | MDB

Andrew EdeCalvia14/01/2023 08:23
W1

The Guardia Civil believe that Thursday night's armed robbery at an Eroski supermarket in Bendinat (Calvia) was "perfectly" planned and that the three members of the gang may well have been responsible for robberies in Palma.

Guardia investigators are working with the National Police robbery squad in seeking to narrow down potential suspects.

Related news
Atraco en Calvià a punta de pistola

Calvia supermarket held up at gunpoint

As to the planned nature of the robbery, which occurred shortly before 9pm, one of the three acted in advance by going to pay for an item so that the checkout worker would open the till. It was at this point that the two others burst in, pointed a firearm and ended up stealing some 550 euros that were in the till.