At a Friday presentation in Palma, it was announced that the Council of Mallorca and Palma town hall, via their respective tourism foundations, have been incorporated into the Mallorca Convention Bureau (MCB), which is now a private and public sector collaborative organisation.

Representatives of the MCB, Council and town hall as well as the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and Chamber of Commerce emphasised that this collaboration will help to advance the promotion of Mallorca as a leading European destination for the MICE sector (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions). The president of the Council, Catalina Cladera, said that the alliance will make it possible to "jointly and more powerfully develop the entire MICE strategy in Mallorca and consolidate the island as a quality destination throughout the year, with a diversified and modern product".

Cladera highlighted the transformative capacity of the MICE sector, "as it promotes other industries which can contribute to sustainable development of the island through the application of a joint strategy".

Ramón Vidal, president of the MCB and CEO of the Palacio de Congresos in Palma, pointed to activity between now and April, which includes a conference for banking software and the exhibition for a new Mercedes model. These will generate some 25,000 hotel stays in Palma. He added that through this new, "more participatory structure", the entire tourism and economic value chain of the island will be represented, while "continuity" will be given to public and private initiatives over the past decade.