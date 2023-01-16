The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has assured that "not too long from now" a decision will be made to eliminate the obligatory use of masks on public transport, although she commented that it will be when the epidemiological situation and the experts "advise it".

"We hope that if the situation continues like this we can make a decision not too long from now, but, as always, we will go hand in hand with the experts," said Darias in an interview on Cadena Ser, picked up by Europa Press, to the question of how long masks will be used in public transport.

That said, the minister acknowledged that the epidemiological situation in Spain is "very stable" and stressed the important role vaccination has played against the coronavirus. For this reason, she reiterated the request that the population be vaccinated with the second booster dose in order to continue protecting and "saving lives".

Finally, and regarding the rebound of the coronavirus in China, Darias has reported that so far only two positive cases have been detected in all flights that have arrived in Spain from China and, once sequenced, it has been seen that they are known variants.

"We continue with a planned roadmap in which the Government has acted in advance and with coordination, both with the European Union communicating all the measures and with the autonomous communities. If we have learned anything, it is that we need to act with these two vectors: coordination and anticipation", concluded the Minister of Health.