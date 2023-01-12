Standing out in this investment was the acquisition by the Fattal Hotel Group of four hotels operated in Mallorca and Ibiza under the Alua name, while the American fund Cerberus acquired the Ferrer chain of five hotels in Mallorca and one in Minorca.
The GIC fund was involved with the luxury all-inclusive Ikos Porto Petro complex, which is the first hotel in Mallorca to be operated by the Greek Ikos company. Engel & Völkers acquired a share of the 7Pines Ibiza Resort.
The most active investment funds in Spain were the Blackstone Group's HIP fund, the French fund Eurazeo and Canada's PSP Investments. There was total investment of 3,279 million euros spread across the holiday destinations - the Balearics, the Canaries, Andalusia, the Costa Brava and the Costa Blanca - as well as in Madrid and Barcelona.
In the Balearics, the view is that there has been a revaluation of the hotel assets. This is because the Balearics rate very highly in terms of health security, air connectivity and quality of the tourist offer. Colliers say that the average price per room in the Balearics (for a certain class of hotel) is at an all-time high - 168,800 euros per room.
