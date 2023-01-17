The British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, is upbeat over the exchange of British driving licences in Spain but he is not counting his chickens before they hatch!

Hugh Elliott told Bulletin Online that an agreement is close which would allow British residents to exchange their licences for a Spanish one and a full announcement could take place within days. After many months of lengthy negotiations the end appears to be in sight with the British Embassy in Madrid saying that British residents should get their paperwork in order before the deal is announced.

The Embassy said in a statement:

"The Agreement will go forward to the Consejo de Ministros for approval – these meetings take place each week and, while we have no control over the scheduling, we hope it will be tabled very soon.

“There will then be a formal exchange of notes and the Agreement will apply once it is published in the BOE (state bulletin). We will keep you informed as things progress.

“Ahead of that, we recommend you get your psicotécnico test in place, as you will need a certificate showing you have passed the test in order to exchange your licence.