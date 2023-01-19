Three years ago, the concerts for the Sant Sebastià fiestas "revetla" in Palma had to be called off because of Storm Gloria.

The weather currently affecting and due to affect Mallorca isn't as bad as Gloria, which proved to be a highly damaging storm. Nevertheless, the Aemet met agency has brought forward a yellow alert for high winds from midnight Thursday to 9pm Thursday. The concerts on the five stages start at either 8.30pm or 9pm.

As of midday, Palma town hall hadn't taken a decision to call the concerts off (or postpone them), preferring to leave the decision as late as possible and have as up-to-date meteorological information as possible.

Aemet isn't forecasting rain for Palma this evening; the temperature will be around 12C.