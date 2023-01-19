Book now to avoid further prices hikes. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/01/2023 15:38
After a bumper 2022, the Balearic tourist industry, currently patting itself on the back at the Fitur tourist fair in Madrid, has hiked its prices ahead of what is expected to be another busy season and according to Which?, hotel and airline prices are about to go up even more and has advised Britons to book their Easter and Summer holidays now to avoid getting ripped off.
1 comment
Yeh I looked at a flight for early June. .. Two seats each way and a bag each,,,,, nearly £1k .. That’s a lot more than 50% up on last year. .. The travel companies seem to be pushing packages more in preference than just flights. Walked past a travel agent window the other day and saw an offer for Majorca in May all inclusive 4* apparently, £490 for 7 days .all in. No idea where . My planned destination at £3.5k a 7 night package is £500 cheaper than going independent same spec.in Deia and includes private transfers. Say another £150… Some really strange prices range out there at the moment .