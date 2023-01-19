After a bumper 2022, the Balearic tourist industry, currently patting itself on the back at the Fitur tourist fair in Madrid, has hiked its prices ahead of what is expected to be another busy season and according to Which?, hotel and airline prices are about to go up even more and has advised Britons to book their Easter and Summer holidays now to avoid getting ripped off.

Which? has said that prices have risen by as much as 19% year on year in the most popular destinations. It has urged people to book early and fast to avoid being caught by possible price rises in 2023.

It looked at top destinations such as Spain - and found that it cost on average 30% more than last year with an average price of £867 per person this summer.

Which? also examined data on flights and hotels, to see how much those who opt to put together their own trips might expect to spend on a holiday this year.

Flights have seen the most significant increases, with prices this Easter up a 51% on average compared with last year.