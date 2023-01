Turkey wants to stuff Mallorca this summer after a massive fall in Russian tourists which has left its hotels almost empty and the Turkish tourist industry has gone in search of new markets. The Turkish government is also helping. As one British travel source said, Turkey has plenty of new hotels and holiday bargains will be on offer. Tourism is vital to the Turkish economy.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of British travel giant Jet2, told Bulletin Online that Mallorca should be concerned and he added that this summer, more than ever, price would be key. So far the alarm bells are not ringing in Mallorca with Jet2 announcing a six percent increase in aircraft seats to the Balearics for summer 2023, with 259 weekly departures from 10 UK airports. They will be operating out of 565 hotels and have 276 villas. Mallorca takes the lion´s share of the Jet2 market with 146 weekly flights during the summer months.

Jet2 is upbeat about the prospects for summer 2023 and they are now the leading tour firm in the Mediterranean. This week they gathered in Madrid to celebreate 20 years in Spain.