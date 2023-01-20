Boris Becker, who was recently released from jail in the UK and deported to Germany, is planning on returning to Mallorca to play in a golf tournament next month.

The 55-year-old German tennis star was freed from a British prison in the middle of last month and deported from the country.



Last April, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.



Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21st, 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Sharlely “Lilly” Becker and to his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty earlier this year of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21st and October 3rd, 2017.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

Becker had denied all the charges in relation to the London court proceedings, saying he had cooperated with the bankruptcy proceedings - even offering up his wedding ring - and had relied on his advisers.

Looking tearful, he said in April: “I’ve hit my (rock) bottom, I don’t know what to make of it.

“I (will) face (my sentence), I’m not going to hide or run away. (I will) accept whatever sentence I’m going to get.

“It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday I know the rest of my life.”