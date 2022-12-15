German tennis star Boris Becker, 55, has been freed from a British prison, the government said today, meaning he is now expected to be deported from the country.

In April, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21st, 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Sharlely “Lilly” Becker and to his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty earlier this year of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21st and October 3rd, 2017.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

The former tennis great had won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17 becoming the youngest and first unseeded player to claim the men's singles title. He went on to two win more Wimbledon titles.

Becker had denied all the charges in relation to the London court proceedings, saying he had cooperated with the bankruptcy proceedings - even offering up his wedding ring - and had relied on his advisers.

A clip of Becker being interviewed as he awaits his sentencing has been released by the filmmakers of an untitled upcoming documentary.

Looking tearful, he said in April: “I’ve hit my (rock) bottom, I don’t know what to make of it.

“I (will) face (my sentence), I’m not going to hide or run away. (I will) accept whatever sentence I’m going to get.

“It’s Wednesday afternoon and (on) Friday I know the rest of my life.”