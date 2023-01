Mallorca is set for a freezing weekend with scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, hail and more snow falling as low as between 200 and 500 metres over night on Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to drop and will not be helped by the strong northerly wind in the northeast of the island.

On Sunday, the forecast is cloudy skies with more rain, thunderstorms and hail during the morning.

Snow will fall between 200 and 500 metres and temperatures will remain very low as the strong north winds continue to batter the islands.