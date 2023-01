On Friday evening, emergency services were called to a finca on the outskirts of Inca. The dog belonging to the finca owners had fallen down a twenty-metre-deep well.

As darkness had fallen, Inca police and firefighters from the Mallorca Fire Brigade station in Inca used flashlights to locate the dog, which was soaked and obviously very scared.

Although it wasn't straightforward, the rescue operation didn't take long, and the dog was soon out of the well - safe and sound.