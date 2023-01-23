Mallorca was hit by its largest snowfall in more than five years this morning with 7cms of snow being registered in Fornalutx. A minimum temperature of -2.4 Centigrade was registered in the Sierra de Tramutana mountain range.

Overnight across the island the temperatures failed to surpass the 3 degrees Centigrade mark. The maximum temperatures are between 8 and 11 degrees Centigrade.

Snow is being forecast to fall below 500 metres.