Snow in Mallorca: Photo; Xarxa Forestal (Twitter).

23/01/2023
Mallorca was hit by its largest snowfall in more than five years this morning with 7cms of snow being registered in Fornalutx. A minimum temperature of -2.4 Centigrade was registered in the Sierra de Tramutana mountain range.

Overnight across the island the temperatures failed to surpass the 3 degrees Centigrade mark. The maximum temperatures are between 8 and 11 degrees Centigrade.

Snow is being forecast to fall below 500 metres.

Minimum temperatures overnight
-2 Serra d'Alfàbia -1 Escorca, Son Torrella 0 Campos 0 Escorca, Lluc 1 Palma, Univ. 1 Santa María 2 Sineu 2 Campos, Salines 2 Son Bonet, Aerop. 2 Porreres 2 Binissalem 2 Llucmajor 3 Pollença 3 Petra 3 Manacor 3 Aerop. Palma

