An Ibiza judge has launched an investigation after a woman claimed that she had been kicked and punched by mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor last summer. According to press reports this evening the alleged incident is said to have happened aboard his yacht which was anchored off Formentera.

The 42 year old woman told police in Dublin, according to Spanish media reports, that she had been forced to flee the yacht. Initially, the case had been shelved by Spanish police because the woman failed to make a full statement.

However, on her return to Ireland she did make a report to Irish police who then contacted their colleagues in Ibiza and led the judge to reopen the case according to an online report in our sister newspaper, Ultima Hora.

The same source said that the woman had known McGregor for many years and had headed to a Beach Club in Ibiza, with a group of friends, where the mixed martial arts champion was celebrating his birthday. The party then continued aboard his yacht and in the early hours of the morning the alleged incident is said to have taken place.