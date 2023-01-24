Karen Kessler, spokesperson for Conor McGregor stated: "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” after claims were made by a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of having assaulted her in Ibiza last summer.

She has told Irish police that she had to flee his yacht because she "feared for her life" - the Irish police are refusing to comment on the case.

According to the police complaint, McGregor suddenly became aggressive towards her. The trigger for the attack, she maintains, was when she tried to get a mutual friend who was on the yacht to help her: "All his behaviour changed at that moment."

Her statement, made in Dublin a few days after her return, has led a court in Ibiza to reopen the investigation, the case having been provisionally filed after the woman did not make a declaration on the day of the incident to the Guardia Civil.

McGregor, who Forbes magazine ranked as the world's highest paid athlete in 2021, spent his summer holiday in the Balearics.

After a few days in Ibiza, he moored up in Port Adriano with his family and a large security team and spent the best part of a month in Mallorca during which time he continued with his daily training routine and even attended a concert in the port.