Andrew EdePalma24/01/2023 08:27
The Guardia Civil say that the driver of a car that was being driven recklessly in the Tramuntana Mountains and putting other road users at risk has been sanctioned.

On Sunday, January 22 around 5pm, the car was being driven recklessly, aggressively and at high speed.

At one point, the driver made a prohibited overtaking by crossing the continuous white line. He then lost control of the car and crashed into a stone wall on a bend. The cars that were behind all stopped to help the driver. He suffered only slight injuries; there was considerable damage to the car.