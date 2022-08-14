The driver of a BMW, whose reckless driving in the Tramuntana Mountains was highlighted on social media, has been charged with an offence against road safety by the Guardia Civil.
Tramuntana Mountains reckless driver is charged
Also in News
- Ibiza and Formentera on red alert, as Mallorca temperatures near 43
- Keir Starmer enjoys a break in Mallorca
- Robbie Williams rocks and shocks the Balearics
- British residents refused travel discount, charged 600 euros for Palma-Barcelona return flight
- Michael Schumacher will need large medical team in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.