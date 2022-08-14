Reckless driver in Mallorca's Tramuntana Mountains

Overtaking is not permitted. | Guardia Civil

Andrew Ede Palma 14/08/2022 11:53
0

The driver of a BMW, whose reckless driving in the Tramuntana Mountains was highlighted on social media, has been charged with an offence against road safety by the Guardia Civil.

On the section of the main road between Banyalbufar and Esporles, he was overtaking (which is not permitted) and skidding (aka drifting) when taking bends. For the Guardia Civil, this was with total disregard for other users while it endangered his life and the lives of others.

As soon as a video went viral, people contacted the Guardia Civil with information about the driver. A photo of the BMW, parked next to a recycling company's premises, was shared on social media.