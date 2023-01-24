The freezing temperatures at the beginning of the week in Ibiza have caused hail and a thin layer of snow in many parts of the island - especially sa Talaia de Sant Josep and some areas of the municipality of Santa Eulària.

It even snowed on the beach in Cala Llonga, something hardly ever seen before and Mallorca is all set for major dump of snow over the next 36 hours as temperatures remain around or below freezing.