The freezing temperatures at the beginning of the week in Ibiza have caused hail and a thin layer of snow in many parts of the island - especially sa Talaia de Sant Josep and some areas of the municipality of Santa Eulària.
The freezing temperatures at the beginning of the week in Ibiza have caused hail and a thin layer of snow in many parts of the island - especially sa Talaia de Sant Josep and some areas of the municipality of Santa Eulària.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.