The Balearic High Court is to set a date for an oral hearing at which the defendants will be former judge Manuel Penalva, former prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán and four officers from the National Police money laundering unit.

On Thursday, Judge Carlos Gómez issued the order for the hearing, the Prosecutor's Office focusing on irregularities committed in the instructions of the Cursach and ORA cases; all the accused in the Cursach case, the trial of BCM owner Tolo Cursach and others, were acquitted. The Prosecutor's Office accuses the six of having agreed to the illegal arrests of fifteen people.

The six will be given ten days to present their defence briefs. A joint bail of 420,000 euros is to also be set.