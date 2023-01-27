The reservoirs are benefiting from the snow, but the capacity increases have not been great. | Emaya
Palma27/01/2023 17:17
Heavy snow in the Tramuntana Mountains is good news for water resources. As the snow melts, it helps to increase the capacities of the two reservoirs. Palma's municipal services agency Emaya, which operates the reservoirs, is looking forward to the water levels rising, but a lack of rainfall prior to the current cold spell has meant that the capacities are well down. Even the melting snow will make only a small amount of difference, relatively speaking.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.