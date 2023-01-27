Carlos García Roldán, known as Charly, is said to have been the leader of a property fraud that affected 235 people and which was worth some three million euros - the largest such fraud in Mallorca.

The first complaint against him was lodged on March 8, 2018. He was summoned to appear before a court on April 9, but he had disappeared. He had gone to Colombia, where he was to change his appearance radically. The owner of a company in Mallorca called Lujocasa, he was arrested in Buga, Colombia on February 4, 2019 and subsequently extradited to Spain.

Pending his trial and that of his alleged associates, he has been at liberty for some time, subject to conditions that he doesn't leave Mallorca and must report to the judicial authorities every fortnight.

The Provincial Court in Palma has now given him permission to reside in Catalonia. The Prosecutor's Office didn't object to this but with similar conditions. The court heard that he has roots in Catalonia, and it was felt that the request was "proportionate".