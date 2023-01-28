DiscoverCars.com have completed a ranking of the most sustainable holiday locations around the world for 2023.

This is the second year in a row they have completed this report, allowing for comparisons between results.

To do this, they analyzed factors such as the number of hotels offering EV charging stations and the pollution level in each location, the climate impact of a round-trip flight and the number of vegan restaurants. Each destination was then given a score out of 100 and ranked accordingly.

As DiscoverCars.com ranked these cities last year, we are able to make comparisons between the two rankings.

The top five most sustainable holiday destinations for 2023 are:

1. Mallorca

Majorca ranked top of the ranking as the most sustainable destination scoring 84 out of 100 points. The island has an abundance of beaches, resorts, and an impressive 222 nature spots to choose from.

2. Ibiza

Ranking in second place, Ibiza scored 80 out of 100 points. Like Majorca, the island boasts one of the smallest climate impacts when it comes to round trips with a flight from Heathrow to Ibiza generating 819 KG of Co2 emissions.

3. Charleston (America)

Next, Charleston, South Carolina ranked in third place scoring 73 out of 100 points. The US city offers 4 hotels fitted with electric vehicle charging stations as well as 105 vegan restaurants and 37 nature spots.

4. Dubrovnik (Croatia)

In fourth place, the Croatian city of Dubrovnik scored 72 out of 100 points. Known for its traditional architecture, the scenic city also has low air pollution and 31 nature spots to indulge in, making it a great sustainable option.

5. Rhodes (Greece)

Lastly, the Greek island of Rhodes ranked fifth scoring 72 out of 100 points. Known for its luscious resorts and white sandy beaches, the island is also home to 465 vegan restaurants and has low air pollution.

Making up the top ten, the remaining destinations in order were; Aruba, Sint Maarten, Goreme, Split, and Santorini.

Taking a look back at the 2022 results, the top five most sustainable destinations last year were:

1. Rhodes (Greece)

2. Ibiza (Spain)

3. Mallorca (Spain)

4. Santorini (Greece)

5. Dubrovnik (Croatia)