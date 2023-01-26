Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new beach resort in one of the most sought-after locations on Mallorca scheduled to open during the second half of 2024.

The new luxury resort is being developed by Spanish based Blasson Property Investments and comprises a significant reconstruction and redesign of the former H10 Punta Negra hotel which occupies an iconic peninsula on the Costa d'en Blanes in the southwest of the island. Following the completion of the renovation, the hotel will be named Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca.

Surrounded by natural beauty, the resort spreads over 3 hectares of landscaped cliff tops and gardens cascading down to the sea, where it offers unique access to two coves surrounded by crystalline waters.

The property is ideally located within Calvia, one of the most exclusive municipalities of the island, and close to key attractions such as Puerto Portals, the historical landmarks of the Palma and the international airport.

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca will feature 131 guestrooms, including 44 suites and nine bungalows located just a few steps from the waterfront. The spacious accommodation will provide full or partial sea views, outdoor terraces or balconies, some of which offer private panoramic plunge pools.

A wide range of cuisines will be offered at a variety of local and international restaurants, making it a destination for locals and visitors alike. Indoor and outdoor event spaces will provide a chic backdrop for meetings and social gatherings, including a garden ideal for wedding celebrations.

A comprehensive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer the Group's signature wellness therapies and beauty treatments, with a focus on local nature-inspired programmes. The spa includes an indoor swimming pool, while three outdoor pools are located across the resort. Guests will also have access to a wide range of water-sports as well as a comprehensive Children's Club.

The resort's new contemporary design is being created by HKS, Estudio Lamela, an award-winning Spanish architect practice with strong sustainability credentials, while the interior design, featuring many local cultural references, is overseen by award winning designer, Laura Gonzalez.