Jaime Martínez, the Partido Popular candidate for Palma mayor. | Joan Torres
Palma30/01/2023 09:36
Assuming that the Partido Popular and Vox can arrive at agreement for government, the latest poll by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies indicates that the right will have a majority at Palma town hall at the May municipal election. The poll shows nine councillors for the Partido Popular and six for Vox, respectively three and two more than in 2019. The PP's Jaime Martínez, according to the poll, looks set to become the next mayor of Palma. The majority at the town hall is 15.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.