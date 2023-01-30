Assuming that the Partido Popular and Vox can arrive at agreement for government, the latest poll by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies indicates that the right will have a majority at Palma town hall at the May municipal election. The poll shows nine councillors for the Partido Popular and six for Vox, respectively three and two more than in 2019. The PP's Jaime Martínez, according to the poll, looks set to become the next mayor of Palma. The majority at the town hall is 15.

For the left coalition, the poll points to the loss of one PSOE councillor (down from nine to eight), this loss making the difference, as Més and Unidas Podemos will both retain three councillors. The collapse of support for the centre Ciudadanos in the Balearics is confirmed by this poll - the loss of all four current councillors.

The respective shares of the vote show that the coalition parties will slip from a combined 47.4% to 42.1%. On the right and centre, the combined share is the same as it was in 2019 - 44.1%, if the Cs are included in this equation.