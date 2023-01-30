The restrictions on vehicles using the road on the Formentor peninsula in Pollensa are to be extended by a month this summer.

In 2022, the restrictions applied from June 23 to September 15. The start date would have been June 15, but part of the road was closed in any event because of roadworks. For this summer, the restrictions will run from June 1 to September 30. The hours would appear to be unchanged - 10am to 10.30pm.

Controls and licence plate readers operate from the roundabout near the military base in Puerto Pollensa. Some 50,000 fines were issued last summer, the bulk of them having been for the section as far as Formentor beach. For this section, it is possible to cancel fines by producing evidence of a purchase - a ticket for the car park, for instance. A copy of this, together with a photo of the licence plate, has to be sent to the traffic directorate within three working days. For the section to the lighthouse, there is no such possibility.

The bus service that operates during the hours of restrictions was used by some 200,000 passengers last year, 60,000 more than in 2021.