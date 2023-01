Winter in Mallorca has taken on a whole new meeting. Not only are people busy cycling and hiking, some have also decided to make the most of the 50 centimetres of snow which has fallen in the Tramuntana mountains over the past week to hit the piste and have a ski.

It is not the first time, a few years ago when there was a similar large dump, two Australians who worked on the yachts took their snowboards up into the mountains.

And with over night temperatures still falling below zero and keeping the snow nice and compact, the skiing conditions are ideal, the only problem is getting up to the top of the slope first.