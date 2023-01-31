Car on fire in Palma Mallorca

The fire happened around 4pm. | MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma31/01/2023 17:37
Around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, a car caught fire on the La Vileta bridge over the Via Cintura in Palma.

There were numerous calls to the emergency services, the fire having naturally generated a good deal of alarm; the car was completely gutted. The fire also led to traffic delays as roads needed to be closed.

No one was hurt and traffic returned to normal on both the bridge road and the Via Cintura after a few minutes.