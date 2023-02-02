A 46-year-old Spanish man has been arrested by the National Police, accused of having drugged and raped his 17-year-old daughter and of having recorded sex scenes with the girl.

On January 23, the girl went to his home that is in a rural area in the Raiguer district of Mallorca; the parents are separated. At one point, the father began to take drugs and offered the girl some. She took the drugs voluntarily. This led her to lose control, which was when he had full sexual intercourse with her and recorded this. Although she was drugged, the girl tried to stop him, but he continued.

The girl went with her mother to report the episode to the police. He was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work - he is a mechanic. The police are investigating whether there may have been other similar incidents.