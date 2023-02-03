The British band The Kooks are going to highlight the Mallorca Live Festival (MLF) which will be held on the 18th, 19th and 20th of May at the former Aquapark in Magalluf, Calvia.

The Kooks burst onto the music scene with their debut album, ‘Inside In/Inside Out’, in 2006, to great public and critical acclaim.

They have won several awards, such as at the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Brit Awards for the single ‘She moves in her own way’. However, it was with their next album, ‘Konk’ (2008), that the group reached number one in sales.

This LP was followed by ‘Junk of the heart’ (2011); ‘Listen’ (2014), more experimental, several compilations and rarities; then came ‘Let’s go sunshine’, released in 2018, and their latest reference is ‘10 tracks to Echo in the Dark’, from 2022.



The Kooks join a programme that includes names such as The Chemical Brothers.