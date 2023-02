The 46-year-old Spaniard, arrested on Wednesday and accused of having supplied his 17-year-old daughter with drugs and of having raped her, was released on charges by a Palma court on Friday. The charges are those of sexual assault, corruption of minors and an offence against public health (the supply of drugs).

Related news Man arrested for raping his daughter He was arrested at his place of work on the Can Valero industrial estate in Palma; he is a mechanic by profession.