A big testing day for the INEOS Britannia team who were out on a picture-perfect Palma Bay with the bit between their teeth to rocket-forward their testing programme. Long runs, with one recorded at a whopping 48 minutes airborne, will have Mission Control back in Brackley, Northamptonshire high-fiving tonight as they sort through an absolute barrage of premium data. Speaking afterwards, Leigh McMillan who swapped in off the chase boat for Ben Ainslie and steered for the late afternoon part of the session | Youtube: America's Cup
The British America´s Cup challenge trials boat (T6) incoporates Formula 1 technology and this was evident as it sped across the Bay of Palma. The British team, INEOS Britannia, are busy horning their skills ahead of the big race next year in Barcelona. Their Palma-based trials vessels will play a key role. The 40-foot test boat will play a vital role in the team’s programme through to the next America’s Cup, to be raced in Barcelona in the summer 2024. T6’s work will commence with an extensive testing period, primarily aimed at validating the team’s design tools and testing key componentry ahead of the design deadline to start the build of the team's race boat.
