The Lio nightclub on the site of the former Titos discotheque on Palma´s Paseo Maritimo is promising the ultimate cabaret show when it opens in July. Singers, dancers, acrobats and international artist will all form part of the show.

Michelin starred chef Andreu Genestra has also been recruited to produce a Mediterranean style menu. After the cabaret show the nightclub will become a discotheque with all the latest sounds.

The Lio Group is making a considerable investment in their new Palma venture which forms part of the new-look Paseo Maritimo.