Brothers James Gilbert and William Peter K. and their friend Juan Eduardo B. perpetrated the largest fraud in Europe (and the second largest in the world) against Amazon. It was worth 350,000 euros and it was carried out in Mallorca.

They devised a method of benefiting from Amazon's returns policy. These returns were in fact empty boxes or boxes containing items unrelated to what had been bought from Amazon. The three set up a company to sell products that were stolen, mainly computers, phones and tablets.

On Tuesday at the Provincial Court in Palma, they pleaded guilty to fraud. They were each sentenced to twelve months (the sentences have been suspended) and ordered to pay fines of 1,080 euros. Money belonging to them that was embargoed at the time of their arrests in 2019 has been paid to Amazon.