The Guardia Civil report having arrested two Spanish men, accused of three violent robberies in Cala Millor and Cala Bona at the end of January.

Officers in Arta opened an investigation after three robberies took place in which a knife was used. Two of these robberies were in people's homes and the third was at a tobacconist's. On each occasion, the pair hid their faces and brandished a large kitchen knife. They acted in a highly violent manner, both verbally and physically.

The arrests of the two, ages 27 and 28, were on January 28. They appeared before a court in Manacor, which ordered their immediate detention.