The Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid has confirmed the prosecution of two Swedish men charged with money laundering from the sale of drugs in Sweden. These are Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg, the husband of the mayor of Marbella, Maria Ángeles Muñoz, and Joakim Peter Broberg, who is the stepson of Muñoz. They are accused of having bought properties with the proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Court papers state that there are sufficient indications that both were part of a network involved with the transporting of drugs, especially cannabis, from the Costa del Sol to Sweden. Part of the evidence comes from the Encrochat app, a kind of secret WhatsApp widely used by criminals but which was decrypted by European police forces and has led to various investigations into organised crime networks.

In addition to charges of belonging to a criminal organisation and drugs trafficking, there is the charge of money laundering. This was allegedly through a series of complex financial and property operations. On the Costa del Sol, it is estimated that these had a value of seven and a half million euros. In Palma, there are said to have been six properties.