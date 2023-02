Tens of thousands of Britons heading away next week for half-term have been warned to expect long delays on their return due to Border Force going on strike again.

A fresh wave of industrial action is planned by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union on February 17, 18, 19 and until 7am on February 20 and travellers returning from popular destinations like Mallorca and the Balearics in general have been advised to expect long queues.

As was the case when Border Force went on strike before, the armed forces will be drafted in, but nevertheless, disruption at airports is expected.