Mallorca has landed a whole new market, primarily thanks to the direct flights being operated during the summer by United Airlines from Newark, near New York, to Palma and possible new routses being muted.



But, not only are Americans flocking to the island for holidays, they are also extremely interested in the property market and moving to Mallorca.

According to the Wall Street Journal: “The strength of the dollar, an increase in direct flights and an appetite for the ‘Spanish way of life’ has driven more U.S. buyers to the country’s (Spain) real-estate market.”

It goes on to say “Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands, has some of the country’s most expensive residential real estate, with average prices of $263 a square foot, up nearly 6% in 2022. Now, with seasonal direct flights to Newark, N.J., the historic city, with its revived medieval core, is seeing a spike in American buyers who want to balance Old World charm with contemporary convenience.”

Some of the attractions are the golf courses, sailing, the weather, easy access to the rest of Europe, close to the airport, the beaches, the quality of life and the direct flights.

United Airlines already have flights to Mallorca on sale.

According to the Council of Mallorca, New York-Palma has been United Airlines’ most profitable route in Spain over the summer season, demand having been such that occupancy has regularly been 100%.

Andreu Serra, the Council’s tourism councillor says that between June 3, the day of the inaugural flight, and September 16, “the balance could not have been more positive”. “

"We are confident that scheduling of this route will extend to the low and medium season months through other airlines in the Star Alliance. This route has been the great success in terms of Mallorca’s tourism during the current administration, as it has captured a market with high purchasing power that benefits the entire tourism value chain. In addition, United Airlines has come to stay and has placed Mallorca on the north American tourist map.”