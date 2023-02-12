If there is to be a cable, it is argued that it should come in through the bay of Alcudia instead (ideally at a point by the port). The preference for the bay of Pollensa, one shared by the Spanish and Balearic governments and Red Eléctrica, is on account of the vastly greater abundance of posidonia sea grass in the bay of Alcudia. Opponents of the cable have stressed that they understand the importance of conserving the posidonia meadows but believe that the health of residents and preservation of patrimonial elements should take precedence.
Last week in parliament, President Armengol highlighted the importance of the cable (the second connection; there already is one via Santa Ponsa), adding that "there is still no definitive project, as alternatives are being studied by Red Eléctrica". Different routes are being analysed from a technical point of view that will prioritise "the safety of citizens and the least possible environmental impact".
The residents, meanwhile, are considering further protest action.
