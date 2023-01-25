Sebastià Pujol, spokesperson for the VAAC platform, said after the meeting that "we have expressed our concerns about this project and have asked that the impact on public health is included in the reports". "Posidonia is important, but people's health is no less important. In Spain, the regulations are much more lax than in other European countries, where the distance of these cables is 200 metres from the homes. In Alcudia it would only be four metres."
Various options for the cable's entry point on the Bay of Pollensa have been considered. All have been rejected by residents. As there has been no final decision regarding the entry point, the precise route of the cable to the substation on the industrial estate by the Es Murterar power station has also yet to be agreed. However, there are suspicions that this route has been more or less decided upon.
When the project was first presented, the Balearic ministry for energy transition and the Spanish government favoured the small beach of S'Illot, a proposal that led to an outcry among residents and unanimous rejection by all political groups at the town hall. Compromise options have been looked at, such as one that would see the cable enter near to the marina in Bonaire, but these have also met with stiff opposition.
As a resident of Alcúdia- huge thanks to Andrew for covering this story so accurately. The electric company refuse or cannot answer three vital, simple questions- is the cable safe for children? Is it safe for the environment? Is it safe for the sea bed? The community have united in opposition. The council and all political parties have united in opposition (which is a rarity). The electric company’s and Government response?? Put the cable through S’illot- a sight of natural beauty, an area of outstanding and protected nature, the home of a youth hostel where countess numbers of Mallorcan children from across the island have learned the value of nature. You couldn’t make this madness up! What price cheap electricity?? This is too high. ‘No Al Cable’ - say no Alcúdia!!! Before it’s too late.