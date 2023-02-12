In Sa Pobla on Friday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 39-year-old Spanish man accused of three robberies for which a knife was used to threaten employees.
Two of the three robberies were in Lloseta - a supermarket and a bakery; the third, also at a supermarket, was in Binissalem. In total, the accused stole around 600 euros. During a search of his home, cash was found hidden in underwear. Clothes said to have been worn while committing the robberies were seized; these included a balaclava. A knife was also discovered.
Identification was aided by security camera images at the two supermarkets. It is understood that he has numerous police records for similar offences.
