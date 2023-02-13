In the early hours of Sunday morning, a drunk driver crashed into several parked cars on the Arta road in Alcadia.

The man gave a result of 0.91mg/l, almost four times the limit. He was charged with an offence against road safety.

The incident, according to police sources, occurred minutes before 4.00 am.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police were returning from a previous incident involving a drunk driver when they came across the accident, a few metres from the hotel opposite the Vanity Golf Hotel.

Several parked vehicles suffered considerable damage after being hit by the drunk driver.

The man who had caused the accident remained in his car and was unhurt.