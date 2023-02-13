The man gave a result of 0.91mg/l, almost four times the limit. He was charged with an offence against road safety.
The incident, according to police sources, occurred minutes before 4.00 am.
The Guardia Civil and the Local Police were returning from a previous incident involving a drunk driver when they came across the accident, a few metres from the hotel opposite the Vanity Golf Hotel.
Several parked vehicles suffered considerable damage after being hit by the drunk driver.
The man who had caused the accident remained in his car and was unhurt.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.