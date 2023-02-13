Renting in the Balearics is getting more expensive. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/02/2023 15:10
Rental property in the Balearics registered an average price of 14.46 euros per square metre per month in January, an increase of 21% compared to the figure a year earlier, according to data from the Fotocasa real estate index - the biggest rise since 2017.
The Balearics is the region to have posted the highest increase in rental rates prices over the past year .
