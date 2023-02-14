The MSC Cruises company has expanded its Spanish embarkation ports to seven (Barcelona, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Palma and Santa Cruz de Tenerife) in an attempt to bring its “ports of call” closer to potential clients.

MSC Cruises expects to handle between 250,000 and 300,000 passengers in Spain this summer

The general manager of MSC Cruises, Fernando Pacheco, explained at a press conference that, given the current rate of bookings, they calculate that passenger figures will be “at least” 60% higher than the year before the pandemic and will reach a share in the Spanish market of between 50 and 60%.

With regard to prices, he pointed out that they are still 10% below those of 2019 and 5-10% higher than those of 2022.

He predicts a summer with intense activity after the “explosion” of 2022 and the winter season 2022-2023.

For the summer they will have 22 ships operating in Spain, which will make 384 calls in Spanish ports, 23.5% more than last year, with 16 points, and flights from four Spanish airports.

Pacheco has advanced that the Italian company is building four new ships, which will set sail one per year from 2023 onwards.