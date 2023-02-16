A 35-year-old Spanish man has been sentenced to two years in prison for attempting to rob a lifeguard at knifepoint.

In June last year, he approached the lifeguard by Balneario 2 in Playa de Palma. He asked for tobacco. When the lifeguard said that he didn't have any, he threatened him with a knife - "I'm going to stab you four times in the neck" - and tried to remove the lifeguard's backpack.

The lifeguard resisted, and the would-be robber ran off. He was apprehended shortly afterwards by the National Police, who found that he was in possession of a knife. It is understood that he has a number of previous criminal records for robbery.