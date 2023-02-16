Calvia town hall says that erosion due to dampness that was not visible caused the support for a metal barrier and fence to give way at the Magalluf athletics stadium on Monday.

Four women aged 18 to 20 were injured when they fell three metres. Two of them are still in hospital. Calvia's councillor for sport, Eva Serra, has wished them all a speedy recovery, adding that the barriers are not meant to be used for training purposes; the four athletes were leaning on the barrier while performing warm-up exercises.

The area where the accident occurred will remain closed for the time being and the entire fence will be dismantled and checked to see if a replacement is needed.

Following the accident, there was criticism of the stadium's management and maintenance. Serra insists that "in no way is it being neglected", pointing out that athletics clubs "from all over Europe" come to use it.

Joan Amengual, manager of the Calvia Sports Institute, says that 350,000 euros per annum are spent on maintenance and that investment in improvements takes the annual amount to around 500,000 euros. He explains that the stadium will host eleven regional sporting events and one international event this year. It is also used by schools as well as for the start of the Magalluf Half Marathon and presentation of prizes.