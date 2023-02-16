On Tuesday evening, the National Police in Palma arrested a man in connection with seven robberies that had been committed in the space of four days.

The Friday before, he had been arrested for an attempted robbery in the city's Bons Aires district that had occurred the previous week. That night, Friday, police were called to two robberies, the second of which was in the act of being committed. He was caught red-handed. Officers established that it was the same individual who had been arrested that morning.

On Tuesday, and after a spate of seven more robberies - all from commercial establishments - he was arrested once more.