Social media users were left fuming this morning after a video emerged of the ciy councillor formely in charge of banning smoking on bar terraces...having a puff in a city centre bar terrace. Controversial councillor, a Alberto Jarabo, claims that the video was taken months ago. But an eye witnesses disagreed claiming that the video had been taken this week.

Jarabo had been charged with enforcing the ban on smoking which is hugely controversial especially as in parts of the mainland you can do so with no problem.

The councillor protested his innocence but some social media users said that there was no smoke without fire!