Social media users were left fuming this morning after a video emerged of the ciy councillor formely in charge of banning smoking on bar terraces...having a puff in a city centre bar terrace. Controversial councillor, a Alberto Jarabo, claims that the video was taken months ago. But an eye witnesses disagreed claiming that the video had been taken this week.
Palma City councillor formely in charge of banning smoking on terraces is "caught" smoking on a terrace!
Official claims that "it is an old video..."
Shouldn't be difficult to prove when the video was taken. But no doubt it was a PP/Vox supporter who leaked it to the press so they won't want to let the facts get in the way of the story if it is indeed an old video.
“formely”? This from the editor!